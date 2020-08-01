Lost for decades, but finally found: A fallen Korean War soldier welcomed home after 70 years

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Through the rainy weather, those traveled from near and far to see a fallen soldier from the Korean War finally return home.

Family and friends of Corporal Jackey D. Blosser gathered in Grafton. Originally from Parsons WV, Blosser was laid to rest at the National Cemetery.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Blosser’s sister, Bonnie Shingleton said. ”Miracles do happen,” she said.

An old friend, Kenneth Casto, joined the family in welcoming Blosser home.

“It’s nice to honor him and have the ability to be here,” Casto said.

There were tears of grief and happiness, all to welcome the soldier, who died at the age of 21, home. Blosser entered the U.S. Army in September of 1948. Nearly two years later, he went missing in action on December 2, 1950. From there the search began.

"I just remember all of my relatives, my aunts and uncles talking about uncle Jack," his niece, Betty Roberts said. "Some of my uncles and aunts talked about it, some of them never wanted to say anything," she said.

“It was just a tough story. My grandmother always thought he was coming home, she died thinking that.”

Little did the family know, a chance of hope would be given in 2018 when North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of U.S. service members.

"I joked to my husband and I said, 'wouldn't it be great if uncle Jack was in there?' Never thinking that there was any possibility," Roberts said.

In November of 2019, the family was notified that Blosser was among the 55 found and that he could finally return home.

“We’re so happy he’s home, we’re happy my aunt could be here,” Roberts said. “It’s just a great time for us,” she said.

