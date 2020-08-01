Advertisement

Man shot, killed after Morristown police find dead woman in car

Officials with the Morristown Police Department said a man was shot and killed after officers found a stabbing victim in a car Friday night.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to a release, officers responded to a call of a knife attack on Chestnut Avenue in north Morristown around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a female victim dead in a car in the parking lot with wounds to her neck. Officers said they were confronted by a white man who pointed a handgun towards them and continued making threats towards the officers.

MPD said officers fired their weapons striking and killing the man after the man ignored orders to put down the gun.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an inquiry to the incident.

