Advertisement

More than 700 people attended an Airbnb house party in New Jersey. Now, the home rental company is cracking down.

Home rental company Airbnb is shutting down properties that ignore social distancing guidelines and company policy to host massive parties.
Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Home rental company Airbnb is shutting down properties that ignore social distancing guidelines and company policy to host massive parties. On Friday, the company announced that 35 listings in New Jersey that have received complaints or violated party or event policies are being suspended or removed for "irresponsible behavior." 

Hoboken, Jersey City, Newark, Trenton and Atlantic City are among the 25 cities in the state that have impacted listings. Airbnb is not releasing the addresses of the listings "out of respect for the privacy of the hosts and homeowners." 

“While the vast majority of hosts in New Jersey take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests - our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly. The suspensions were communicated to the hosts beginning yesterday,” Airbnb said in a statement to CBS News. “Stopping large gatherings is more important than ever in this current environment.”

Airbnb first banned parties at listings in December. They have also recently restricted some U.S. guests under the age of 25 from booking entire homes in their local area. 

"We ban party houses and will not tolerate irresponsible behavior on our platform," Airbnb executive Chris Lehane said in a statement. "We know that there is still more work to be done, we ask that neighbors contact us as soon as possible through our Neighborhood Support Hotline, to directly communicate any concerns, which will help us continue to effectively enforce our party house ban."

Airbnb’s announcement came the same week that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy posted a string of tweets about house parties throughout the state that have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks. 

One party in Jackson last weekend had roughly 700 people present, Murphy said, and it "took nearly the entire Jackson Township police force to break up." Jackson police told the Associated Press that it took five hours to break up the party.

Last week, teenagers attended a party in Middletown that has been linked to at least 50 new positive coronavirus cases in teens between the ages of 15 and 19, Murphy added, and a Long Beach Island party resulted in nearly 30 lifeguards testing positive. 

Indoor house parties, Murphy tweeted, "are not safe," and "put the the hard work we've all undertaken since March at risk of being undone." 

“This is no time for anyone to be vying for induction into the Knucklehead Hall of Fame. Coronavirus is more easily transmitted indoors,” Murphy said. “...Being young is not an excuse to let your guard down. ... When there are hundreds of people crammed into a house, where the air-conditioning system is simply blowing the air around and people are not wearing masks, you have also invited coronavirus to your party.”

On Friday, Murphy held a press conference on the latest coronavirus numbers, and said the data is "setting off alarms." 

The state reported 393 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. There have been more than 182,000 cases of the coronavirus in the state, as of Saturday, and more than 13,950 people have died, according to the state's Department of Health

“We are standing in a very dangerous place. The alarms are going off. The only way to silence these alarms and get back to the process of moving forward is for everyone to take them seriously, not just most of you, but all of you, all of us. ...Everyone who walks around refusing to wear a mask, or who hosts an indoor house party, or who overstuffs a boat, is directly contributing to these increases. This has to stop, and it has to stop now.” 

The limit on indoor gatherings, Murphy reiterated, is "the lesser of either 100 individuals, or 25% capacity," but added that the state reserves the right can lower that threshold at any time if they feel it is necessary. 

"Consider this as being put on notice. We will not tolerate these devil-may-care nonchalant attitudes any longer," he said. 

Upon the news on Friday, the state’s official Twitter account once again emphasized — more than a dozen times — that people “really” need to “stop having crowded indoor house parties during a pandemic.” 

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Knoxville Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization Irreverent Warriors.

News

Nike to lay off 500 employees in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nike announced that hundreds of their employees will be laid off in the coming months.

News

North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

Updated: 1 hours ago
A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.

Latest News

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Arkansas man plants mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Arkansas man planted mysterious seeds sent to him in the mail from China.

News

Florida officials remove 5,000 pythons from the Everglades

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials removed 5,000 Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

News

Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University

Updated: 2 hours ago
Regis Philbin was laid to rest this week at his alma mater Notre Dame University, a final tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

News

Sevierville Veterans of Foreign Wars spreads message to honor the fallen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy Poppy to honor the fallen.

News

West Tenn. traffic stop leads to drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop Wednesday that led to a large drug bust, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.