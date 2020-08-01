Nashville International Airport searching for stolen vehicle.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Police at Nashville International Airport say a Chevrolet truck has been stolen from BNA, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to a release, the truck has been missing since July 15.

Airport police said the red truck has a black hood attacked to the trailer from the airport property.

If you have any information contact the Airport Communications Center at 615-275-1703.

