Advertisement

Nike to lay off 500 employees in October

Nike announced that hundreds of their employees will be laid off in the coming months.
MGN
MGN(KALB)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (WVLT) - Nike announced that hundreds of their employees will be laid off in the coming months.

The company filed a WARN notice indicating mass layoffs are in the near future. Earlier this week, Nike said they would be downsizing 500 employees including workers at its world headquarters and two childcare locations in Beaverton.

Those layoffs, which are set to start Oct. 1, will be permanent.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Knoxville Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization Irreverent Warriors.

News

More than 700 people attended an Airbnb house party in New Jersey. Now, the home rental company is cracking down.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Home rental company Airbnb is shutting down properties that ignore social distancing guidelines and company policy to host massive parties

News

North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

Updated: 1 hours ago
A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.

Latest News

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Arkansas man plants mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Arkansas man planted mysterious seeds sent to him in the mail from China.

News

Florida officials remove 5,000 pythons from the Everglades

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials removed 5,000 Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

News

Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University

Updated: 2 hours ago
Regis Philbin was laid to rest this week at his alma mater Notre Dame University, a final tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

News

Sevierville Veterans of Foreign Wars spreads message to honor the fallen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy Poppy to honor the fallen.

News

West Tenn. traffic stop leads to drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop Wednesday that led to a large drug bust, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.