Nike to lay off 500 employees in October

BEAVERTON, Ore. (WVLT) - Nike announced that hundreds of their employees will be laid off in the coming months.

The company filed a WARN notice indicating mass layoffs are in the near future. Earlier this week, Nike said they would be downsizing 500 employees including workers at its world headquarters and two childcare locations in Beaverton.

Those layoffs, which are set to start Oct. 1, will be permanent.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.