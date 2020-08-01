North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

(CNN) -A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.

Kevin Clark of Candler, North Carolina, went on a journey to find the last prize of the $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off game.

“I had a real good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state,” said Clark.

Clark said he spent four hours going store to store, buying every single $20 Mega Cash ticket, until he finally found the winner at a Stop N Go on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

“I scanned it with my phone and it told me to go see a retailer,” he said. “So, I scratched it off, and when I scratched it off I couldn’t believe it. I started shaking and then I cried.”

Clark claimed the prize on Monday and opted to take the sum of $3 million rather than the $5 million as an annuity of $250,000 a year for 20 years.

After taxes, Clark said he went home with about $2.1 million.

“I’m a simple man and I mow grass,” said Clark. “But I’ve always been interested in real estate, so my biggest plans with the majority of the money is to invest in real estate and some small businesses.”

