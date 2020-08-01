Advertisement

North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.
(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.

Kevin Clark of Candler, North Carolina, went on a journey to find the last prize of the $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off game.

“I had a real good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state,” said Clark.

Clark said he spent four hours going store to store, buying every single $20 Mega Cash ticket, until he finally found the winner at a Stop N Go on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

“I scanned it with my phone and it told me to go see a retailer,” he said. “So, I scratched it off, and when I scratched it off I couldn’t believe it. I started shaking and then I cried.”

Clark claimed the prize on Monday and opted to take the sum of $3 million rather than the $5 million as an annuity of $250,000 a year for 20 years.

After taxes, Clark said he went home with about $2.1 million.

“I’m a simple man and I mow grass,” said Clark. “But I’ve always been interested in real estate, so my biggest plans with the majority of the money is to invest in real estate and some small businesses.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Knoxville Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization Irreverent Warriors.

News

Nike to lay off 500 employees in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nike announced that hundreds of their employees will be laid off in the coming months.

News

More than 700 people attended an Airbnb house party in New Jersey. Now, the home rental company is cracking down.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Home rental company Airbnb is shutting down properties that ignore social distancing guidelines and company policy to host massive parties

Latest News

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Arkansas man plants mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Arkansas man planted mysterious seeds sent to him in the mail from China.

News

Florida officials remove 5,000 pythons from the Everglades

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials removed 5,000 Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

News

Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University

Updated: 2 hours ago
Regis Philbin was laid to rest this week at his alma mater Notre Dame University, a final tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

News

Sevierville Veterans of Foreign Wars spreads message to honor the fallen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy Poppy to honor the fallen.

News

West Tenn. traffic stop leads to drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop Wednesday that led to a large drug bust, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.