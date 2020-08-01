Plan seeks to reduce racial disparities in Tennessee courts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has released a plan to reduce racial disparities in the state’s judicial system. WPLN reports that the court’s Access to Justice Commission released a two-year plan Thursday to reduce discrimination and racial disparities.

The commission has been around since 2009 to support underprivileged Tennesseans in the court system, but shifted focus last month to address racism “head on.”

The commission said that recent events show a need for dialogue that “leads to meaningful change.”

Beginning this fall, the court plans to host regular race-related virtual training sessions and the commission plans to hold virtual town halls and a speaker series.

