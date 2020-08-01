Advertisement

Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University

Regis Philbin was laid to rest this week at his alma mater Notre Dame University, a final tribute to the legendary broadcaster.
Regis Philbin at the premiere of "Always At The Carlyle" in New York City on May 8, 2018.
Regis Philbin at the premiere of "Always At The Carlyle" in New York City on May 8, 2018.(Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx | Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A funeral was held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Wednesday with a burial following afterward at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the Notre Dame campus.

“The Philbin family wanted to bring Regis back to the place he loved so much for a private funeral and burial,” said university spokesman Dennis Brown in a statement.

Philbin graduated from the university in 1953 with a degree in sociology and supported the university in many ways. In 2001, Philbin donated $2.5 million to the school to create the Regis Philbin Studio Theatre.

“He likewise was generous with his time and talent in support of South Bend’s Center for the Homeless and other causes,” said the Rev. John Jenkins, Notre Dame’s president in a statement.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

