Sevierville police, others surprise teen with birthday parade
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville teen got a nice birthday surprise courtesy of the Sevierville Police Department Friday afternoon.
SPD surprised Derrick Green with a birthday parade that included multiple first responder agencies, including the fire department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
Derrick, who celebrated his 18th birthday, says he wants to be a police officer.
Happy Birthday, Derrick!
