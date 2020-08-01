Advertisement

Sevierville police, others surprise teen with birthday parade

A Sevierville teen got a nice birthday surprise courtesy of the Sevierville Police Department Friday afternoon.
A Sevierville teen gets a cool birthday parade.
A Sevierville teen gets a cool birthday parade.(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville teen got a nice birthday surprise courtesy of the Sevierville Police Department Friday afternoon.

SPD surprised Derrick Green with a birthday parade that included multiple first responder agencies, including the fire department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick, who celebrated his 18th birthday, says he wants to be a police officer.

Happy Birthday, Derrick!

Derrick's Birthday Parade

Derrick looks like he enjoyed his parade. We were happy to be a part of his big #18!

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Friday, July 31, 2020

