Sevierville police, others surprise teen with birthday parade

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville teen got a nice birthday surprise courtesy of the Sevierville Police Department Friday afternoon.

SPD surprised Derrick Green with a birthday parade that included multiple first responder agencies, including the fire department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick, who celebrated his 18th birthday, says he wants to be a police officer.

Happy Birthday, Derrick!

Derrick's Birthday Parade Derrick looks like he enjoyed his parade. We were happy to be a part of his big #18! Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Friday, July 31, 2020

