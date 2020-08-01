Sevierville Veterans of Foreign Wars spreads message to honor the fallen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy” Poppy to honor the fallen.

The organization was taking donations at the Lowe’s in Sevierville and exchanged the donations for poppy flowers.

According to VFW Sevierville, Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled and needy veterans who are paid for their work to provide them with financial assistance.

“There was a poem many years ago about the poppy’s in the fields and it was these red poppy’s that was growing in the fields of the cemetery in world war one,” said Don Farmer VFW member.

The donations help veterans who are need in the country. They help pay utility bills and cover transportation costs for doctor’s visit.

