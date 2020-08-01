Advertisement

Sevierville Veterans of Foreign Wars spreads message to honor the fallen

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the "Buddy Poppy to honor the fallen.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy Poppy to honor the fallen.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy Poppy to honor the fallen.(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sevierville spent their Saturday spreading their message of the “Buddy” Poppy to honor the fallen.

The organization was taking donations at the Lowe’s in Sevierville and exchanged the donations for poppy flowers.

According to VFW Sevierville, Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled and needy veterans who are paid for their work to provide them with financial assistance.

“There was a poem many years ago about the poppy’s in the fields and it was these red poppy’s that was growing in the fields of the cemetery in world war one,” said Don Farmer VFW member.

The donations help veterans who are need in the country. They help pay utility bills and cover transportation costs for doctor’s visit.

For more information visit the VFW website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

Updated: moments ago
A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Arkansas man plants mysterious seeds from China

Updated: 35 minutes ago
An Arkansas man planted mysterious seeds sent to him in the mail from China.

News

Florida officials remove 5,000 pythons from the Everglades

Updated: 45 minutes ago
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wildlife officials removed 5,000 Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

News

Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Regis Philbin was laid to rest this week at his alma mater Notre Dame University, a final tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

Latest News

News

West Tenn. traffic stop leads to drug bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop Wednesday that led to a large drug bust, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

TBI Investigating Morristown officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Morristown Police Shooting

News

Crossville police say emails asking you to pay for traffic citations are scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
The scam is in the form of an email asking people to pay for an alleged traffic citation within 72 hours using an “EasyPay Center” link attached in the message.

News

Missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County found alive, Silver Alert canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The sheriff’s office says Witten suffers from dementia.

News

Knoxville Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth

Updated: 3 hours ago
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold a drive-thru cookie booth in Knoxville on August 1.