Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers will develop this afternoon, but cooler than yesterday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will stay cooler this afternoon, but still looking at a feels like temperature of 96 though the thermometer will be closer to 90. Spotty showers will develop this afternoon and become more widespread as we move into the evening hours. This afternoon watch for wind gusts near 30 mph.

Storms won’t be as intense as they were on Friday, but some could be on the strong side especially north towards Kentucky. We’re left with a few spotty showers overnight.

We’re staying warm and muggy again tonight with temperatures in the low 70s to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday spotty showers are with us once again in the afternoon, but this time mostly in the mountains. These storms again can bring some heavy rainfall that lead to some runoff issues. If you are headed out to area lakes on Sunday waters will be a bit choppy as winds are up once again.

Look for a light chop on area waters on Sunday. (WVLT)

Rain is returning Monday, but it will actually keep Isaias away from the Smokies and our region. The storm should bend back eastwards.

The only real changes to the extended forecast – which heads into August – is lowering the rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

Not as wet this week. (WVLT)

Download the WVLT Weather App Android Users Apple Users

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.