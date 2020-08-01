Storm damage, power out across East Tennessee
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms hit East Tennessee Friday night, causing damage and leaving thousands without power.
Intense winds of possibly 70 mph hit Campbell County at around 6:30 p.m.
Some storm damage was seen in Huntsville.
Thousands were without power in Knox County, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board. While hundreds were without power in Sevier County.
