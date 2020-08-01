Storm damage, power out across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms hit East Tennessee Friday night, causing damage and leaving thousands without power.

Intense winds of possibly 70 mph hit Campbell County at around 6:30 p.m.

Truly intense winds that may hit 70+ mph are moving towards LaFollette after crossing 75. Watch out Campbell County! pic.twitter.com/DsQHxQreGH — Ben Cathey (@bencatheywvlt) July 31, 2020

Some storm damage was seen in Huntsville.

Are you seeing any storm damage in your area? WVLT Weather Vol Nikki Byrd shared these pictures out of Huntsville, Tennessee Friday. Posted by WVLT on Friday, July 31, 2020

Thousands were without power in Knox County, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board. While hundreds were without power in Sevier County.

