Advertisement

Storms spark power outages, downed trees, downed power lines, KPD says

The Knoxville Police Department said there were several areas that received damage following Friday evening storms that swept across East Tennessee.
Huntsville TN storm damage
Huntsville TN storm damage(Nikki Byrd)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said there were several areas that received damage following Friday evening storms that swept across East Tennessee.

KPD said there were several areas with trees down, traffic lights out and downed power lines.

The following areas were impacted with downed trees:

-Tazewell Pike/Fountain City

-Anderson Road Tazewell Pike

-Dandridge Avenue/ Surrey Road

-Buffet Mill/ Whittle Springs

-500 block of E. Emerald Avenue

-Adams Ave/ N. Olive St.

-Helmbolt/Creek Head

-4900 block of Jonquil Ave.

-6300 block of Washington Pike

The following areas had traffic lights out:

-40E/N Cherry

-Loves Creek/ Rutledge Pike

-Schaad/Oak Ridge Hwy

-Middlebrook/Liberty

-Parkside/ Campbell Station

The following areas were affected by downed power lines:

-Buffet Mill/ Spring Hill

-Adams Ave/ N Holly

-6400 block of Beeler Rd

-Bell Rd/ Bracket Rd

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday night, The Knoxville Utilities Board reported 4,775 customers in the Knoxville area were without power.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plan seeks to reduce racial disparities in Tennessee courts

Updated: moments ago
The Tennessee Supreme Court has released a plan to reduce racial disparities in the state’s judicial system.

News

Trader Joe’s says no to changing label names

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Trader Joe’s, which said earlier this month it was moving to change the names of some of its products after an online petition denounced them as racist, now says it will stick with labels like Trader Jose’s and Trader Ming’s for Mexican and Asian food.

News

Local members of law enforcement surprise 4-year-old battling cancer

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Members of East Tennessee communities gathered together to support a young boy fighting Neuroblastoma

News

Virginia police searching for missing teen last seen in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen in Tennessee.

Latest News

News

Report: Kentucky ranked 9th in the nation for public sector job losses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Mattingly
Kentucky is among a minority of states with double-digit losses in public sector jobs and some fear the numbers will get worse.

Forecast

More rain on Saturday, then a lot quieter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Downpours continue for the fourth day in a row, and for the second time today. Because of the intensity of the rain we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

News

Teens find resources, encouragement from Boys & Girls Clubs Pipeline Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Virtual learning in this new school year is adding new challenges for teen students and their families.

News

Storm damage, power out across East Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms hit East Tennessee Friday night, causing damage and leaving East Tennesseans without power.

News

Jefferson City venue offers sunflower picking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
The Carriage House invites the public for a limited time event.

News

Sevierville police, others surprise teen with birthday parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Sevierville teen got a nice birthday surprise courtesy of the Sevierville Police Department Friday afternoon.