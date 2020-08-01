Storms spark power outages, downed trees, downed power lines, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said there were several areas that received damage following Friday evening storms that swept across East Tennessee.

KPD said there were several areas with trees down, traffic lights out and downed power lines.

The following areas were impacted with downed trees:

-Tazewell Pike/Fountain City

-Anderson Road Tazewell Pike

-Dandridge Avenue/ Surrey Road

-Buffet Mill/ Whittle Springs

-500 block of E. Emerald Avenue

-Adams Ave/ N. Olive St.

-Helmbolt/Creek Head

-4900 block of Jonquil Ave.

-6300 block of Washington Pike

The following areas had traffic lights out:

-40E/N Cherry

-Loves Creek/ Rutledge Pike

-Schaad/Oak Ridge Hwy

-Middlebrook/Liberty

-Parkside/ Campbell Station

The following areas were affected by downed power lines:

-Buffet Mill/ Spring Hill

-Adams Ave/ N Holly

-6400 block of Beeler Rd

-Bell Rd/ Bracket Rd

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday night, The Knoxville Utilities Board reported 4,775 customers in the Knoxville area were without power.

