Teens find resources, encouragement from Boys & Girls Clubs Pipeline Program

Virtual learning in this new school year is adding new challenges for teen students and their families.
Helping teens with academics and college preparedness through Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley
By Anne
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Virtual learning in this new school year is adding new challenges for teen students and their families. Yet, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley has a Pipeline Program that is adapting to provide what teens need this school year.

Pipeline Program Director Ashlee Price at West High School said, “And I would encourage them not to worry. Again, this is a very new time and no one really understands where we’re going as we’re moving forward. But, we’re here to work that out together. This is a new journey for all of us and we’re going to take baby steps with you and we’re not going to leave you behind.”

Price said she will be adapting her office hours to help all students this fall. “We’re thinking that our schedule is Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays we’ll be in the school building. And then Tuesdays and Thursdays we’ll also be working remotely. That way we can serve our students who will be choosing the virtual learning option.”

Rising sophomore Azheen Kurdi said although she will be choosing the virtual learning option this year, she still plans on staying in touch with her mentor, Price. “She’s so amazing! I feel so comfortable to tell her stuff or to ask her questions.”

Boys & Girls Clubs Education Director Polly Johnson said virtual sessions have already been helping teen students explore college options during the pandemic. They were all online. “Had question and answer sessions with admission counselors and things like that, so that there is an interactive feel.”

Kurdi asked lots of questions about college classes for her chosen field: nursing. “Is the nursing class hands on and they were like, yes it is, and they have their own beds and like nursing stuff like that.”

“Planning to do college applications and so on via Zoom this fall,” said Price.

Johnson said her staff will continue to adapt so they can help East Tennessee students.

“We’re looking at the fall saying okay if we have some students that are in class, some students, some students that are online, what’s gonna be our best option in terms of supporting them.”

