Tenn. man arrested for wife’s murder

PURYEAR, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Henry County man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.

TBI agents joined the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in investigating 68-year-old Stella Duncan Caddell’s death. WTVF reported Caddell’s body was found at her home Friday afternoon on Duncan Lane in Puryear

According to officers, 74-year-old James Edward Caddell has been identified as Stella’s husband and the one responsible for her death.

James was taken into custody Friday night. He is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of abuse of a corpse. He was booked into the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond.

