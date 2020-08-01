TBI Investigating Morristown officer-involved shooting

Morristown, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Morristown Police Department responded to a knife attack at a set of apartments on Chestnut Avenue in North Morristown just before 11:30pm Friday night.

When officers arrived, they said a female victim was found deceased in a car in the parking lot. Officers said she had apparent wounds to her neck.

Officers were confronted by a man coming from an apartment who pointed a handgun at them and began making threats toward them. The man ignored the officers’ orders to put down the gun. Officers reportedly fired their weapons striking and killing the man.

Three patrol officers and two investigators responded to the initial call. None of the officers were injured.

