Advertisement

TBI Investigating Morristown officer-involved shooting

(AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morristown, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Morristown Police Department responded to a knife attack at a set of apartments on Chestnut Avenue in North Morristown just before 11:30pm Friday night.

When officers arrived, they said a female victim was found deceased in a car in the parking lot. Officers said she had apparent wounds to her neck.

Officers were confronted by a man coming from an apartment who pointed a handgun at them and began making threats toward them. The man ignored the officers’ orders to put down the gun. Officers reportedly fired their weapons striking and killing the man.

Three patrol officers and two investigators responded to the initial call. None of the officers were injured.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crossville police say emails asking you to pay for traffic citations are scams

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The scam is in the form of an email asking people to pay for an alleged traffic citation within 72 hours using an “EasyPay Center” link attached in the message.

News

Missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County found alive, Silver Alert canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
The sheriff’s office says Witten suffers from dementia.

News

Knoxville Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth

Updated: 1 hours ago
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will hold a drive-thru cookie booth in Knoxville on August 1.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man arrested for wife’s murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Henry County man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.

News

27-year-old Maryville man killed in fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man was killed in a fatal crash in Blount County Saturday morning on Morganton Road.

News

Zoo Knoxville cancels Feast with the Beasts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Zoo Knoxville canceled its 26th Annual Feast with the Beasts event.

News

Former Vols head football coach, Alabama AD Bill Battle hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to a release, former Vols head football coach and Alabama Athletic Director Bill Battle has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported as active cases surpass 2K in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
There have now been a total of 3761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

WVLT

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Spotty showers will develop this afternoon, but cooler than yesterday.