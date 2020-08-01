TSA finds loaded gun at Nashville International Airport checkpoint.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -The Transportation Security Administration reported a loaded gun was found at a checkpoint in the Nashville International Airport Friday morning.

According to TSA officials, the Walther Interarms handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag, WTVF reported.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee Steve Wood. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

Officials said the passenger was escorted out of the checkpoint area by airport police.

This is the 46th gun found by TSA officers at BNA security checkpoints in 2020.

Passengers can face civil penalties and criminal charges for bringing firearms to an airport checkpoint.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.