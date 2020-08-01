Advertisement

Unsolicited foreign seeds likely marketing scam, Ky Ag commissioner provides update

Unsolicited foreign seeds
Unsolicited foreign seeds(Kentucky Department of Agriculture)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WBKO) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles has created a portal for information regarding the unsolicited foreign seeds sent to people.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is currently investigating what the seeds are, and has not received any information to suggest this is anything more than a marketing scam.

“USDA has not indicated that these seeds are dangerous. However, if you have received unsolicited foreign seeds, it is important that you do not plant,” said the Kentucky Agriculture Department.

If you have already planted the seeds, the USDA is working on a protocol for this situation, and as of Thursday they indicated further guidance is being developed to address the plant and the surrounding soil.

Anyone from Kentucky who received the seeds, put the seeds and any original packaging, including the mailing label, in an airtight bag and send it to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ). Out of an abundance of caution, KDA suggests the sender use gloves when handling the seeds. Please mail the package to the following address:

USDA-APHIS PPQ

P.O. Box 475

Hebron, Kentucky 41048

In addition, please complete an “Unsolicited Foreign Seed Form” to send with the seeds to USDA-APHIS. If you live outside of Kentucky, please contact your own state agriculture department.

For more information on the unsolicited foreign seeds, go the KDA’s website here.

