Virginia police searching for missing teen last seen in Tennessee

Cassidy Sexton, 14 (left), Andrew Taylor, 19, (right)
Cassidy Sexton, 14 (left), Andrew Taylor, 19, (right)(Smyth County Sheriff's Dept)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Virginia police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen in Tennessee.

According to the Chilhowie, Va Police Department, Cassidy Jade Sexton,14, was last seen July 25. Police believe she may be in the company of 19-year-old Andrew Taylor, who has warrants out for his arrest.

Sexton and Taylor were last seen in Tennessee and may be on their way to California.

Sexton is described as a 14-year-old girl with blue eyes and red hair. She is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. Taylor is described as a 19-year-old man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police ask that if you have seen or have any information on their whereabouts that you contact the Chilhowie Police Department at 276-646-3232 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Department at 276-782-4056.

