West Tenn. traffic stop leads to drug bust

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKSON CO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop Wednesday that led to a large drug bust, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Deputies issued the stop for a driver using a cell phone while behind the wheel.

During the stop, deputies found six pounds of marijuana, 50 THC vapes, drug paraphernalia and more than $4,000 in cash in the vehicle.

