Zoo Knoxville cancels Feast with the Beasts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoo Knoxville canceled its 26th Annual Feast with the Beasts event.

The zoo made the announcement Thursday July 23.

The event originally scheduled for Saturday August 1, brings together restaurants, wineries and distilleries to support Zoo Knoxville’s mission to save animals from extinction.

“The dynamics of Feast simply doesn’t suit a pandemic and while we sure could use a fundraiser right about now, we will always put the health and safety of our guests and animals first,” said the zoo in a Facebook post.

Zoo Knoxville announced that masks would be required for people ages 12 and up to enter the zoo starting July 1.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, the move comes after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s executive order that requires masks to be worn inside all city-owned buildings.

