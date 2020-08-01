Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville cancels Feast with the Beasts

Zoo Knoxville canceled its 26th Annual Feast with the Beasts event.
Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoo Knoxville canceled its 26th Annual Feast with the Beasts event.

The zoo made the announcement Thursday July 23.

The event originally scheduled for Saturday August 1, brings together restaurants, wineries and distilleries to support Zoo Knoxville’s mission to save animals from extinction.

“The dynamics of Feast simply doesn’t suit a pandemic and while we sure could use a fundraiser right about now, we will always put the health and safety of our guests and animals first,” said the zoo in a Facebook post.

Feast with the Beasts update: Sadly, we have made the decision to cancel for obvious reasons. The dynamics of Feast...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Zoo Knoxville announced that masks would be required for people ages 12 and up to enter the zoo starting July 1.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, the move comes after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s executive order that requires masks to be worn inside all city-owned buildings.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

