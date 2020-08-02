Advertisement

73-year-old Sevier County woman dead after shooting incident, sheriff’s office says

A Sevier County woman is dead following a shooting incident at her home Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Sevier County woman is dead following a shooting incident at her home Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

According to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on River Divide Road around 7:58 a.m. Sunday. The responding deputy discovered a 73-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the home.

The victim was transported to Leconte Medical Center in Sevierville where the was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says another person at the scene was arrested.

The is an ongoing homicide investigation.

