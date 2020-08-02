8-year-old Tenn. boy in need of bone marrow match.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -An 8-year-old Tenn. boy has been waiting for over a year and a half for a bone marrow match, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

Dakhiyon was receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and said he is still holding out hope that someone will save his life.

Audrea Crumble, Dakhiyon’s mom says her son suffers from sickle cell anemia and is in desperate need of a transplant.

“He’s doing every three weeks blood transfusions to slow down the progression of organ damage to prolong his quality of life until he gets a transplant donor,” said Audrea Crumble, Dakhiyon’s mom.

Dakhiyon’s perfect match is likely someone of a similar ethnic background and there are so few Black donors on the registry.

According to Be the Match, Dakhiyon has a 23% chance to find a donor. If he were white, he’d have a 77% chance.

“If the education was there and they knew the urgency of the need of them than they would sign up because that’s basically what we need. Nobody is trying to sign up and the pandemic made it even more harder,” said Crumble.

A spokesperson for Be the Match said since the start of COVID-19 there has been a decline in the number of people joining the registry.

Dakhiyon’s procedure is classified as “life-saving.” As soon as a match is made, Be the Match will coordinate the procedure.

“Hopefully one day we’ll get a donor, but even if we don’t I get so much satisfaction of knowing that I might have helped someone else along the way,” said Crumble.

To join the marrow registry, it only requires a simple mouth swab and Be the Match says it can send you a kit straight to your front door.

For more information visit the Be the Match website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.