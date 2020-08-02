Cincinnati Zoo celebrates post-quarantine baby boom

CINCINNATI (WKYT/WXIX) – From flamingos, to penguins, to red pandas – let’s just say the animals at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden aren’t social distancing very well.

According to television station FOX19, the latest baby to arrive is a female bonobo born last week.

She caps off a string of recent births that include a king penguin chick, Pocket the wallaby, a red panda cub, more flamingo chicks than any other year, a red-crowned crane chick, a colobus monkey, skunk kits, and dead-leaf mantises.

Zookeepers say they’re used to seeing a large number of births in May because some species are seasonal breeders.

“But, there are others that can have babies any time,” explains Michelle Curley with the zoo, adding, “And, they just… they just have.”

Reservations are still required to visit the zoo.

This upcoming week, guests could get a chance to see the bonobo baby for the first time.

