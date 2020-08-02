Fewer showers in the coming week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

As the hurricane moves south to north up the East Coast, the weather back home is fairly quiet and generally pretty hot and sunny.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Nice forecast for most Sunday (WVLT)

Sunday should be a nice day for most with lower humidity. We are however cranking up the heat with highs just shy of 90°.

Well we do expect stormy weather in the mountains, it should not be widespread in the valley or on the plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next best chance of rain is Monday. That’s also our best chance of widespread or heavy showers and storms in the coming week.Unlike a regular summer day where storms move from the west to the east, Monday’s storms will start in the mountains and move north west down into the valley as the afternoon progresses.

By Tuesday, the hurricane will be off the East Coast. Affects locally will be minimal. Typically the air on the left side of a hurricane is actually pretty clear, even if we do get some turbulence up high. That should keep our rain chance is Tuesday mostly up in the Smoky Mountains.

Only a few showers are left on Wednesday. Most of those are in the classic horseshoe higher elevations surrounding the Tennessee River Valley. Thursday and Friday are dry for almost all of us. We will have lots of sunshine, slightly lower humidity and better comfort, but warm temperatures near 90°.

Rain is back late next Saturday into Sunday as a storm comes in from the Ozarks.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

