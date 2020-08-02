Florida man shoots, kills Burger King worker after order takes too long

ORANGE CO., Fla (WVLT/ WKMG) - A Florida fast-food employee is dead after a man is accused of shooting and killing him after his order took too long.

WKMG reported that a woman who was upset that her Burger King order took too long got her boyfriend to come to the restaurant and shoot one of the employees, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the reported shooting at Burger King on the 7000 block of E. Colonial Drive around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived they discovered Desmond A. Joshua, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities recovered surveillance video showing Joshua in a physical altercation with a man who had him in a headlock, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told police the restaurant was busy that night and the drive-thru was backed up, which increased the wait time for orders.

One woman who was in line was mad about the delay so she reportedly got out of her vehicle and yelled that she was going to have “her man” come to the restaurant. An employee refunded her $40 for the meal and asked her to leave, according to the report.

The woman left the Burger King and returned in a white truck with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who was demanding that Joshua fight him, deputies said. A witness intervened to stop the fight when Rodriguez-Tormes put Joshua in a headlock and started choking him, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said after a witness pulled Rodriguez-Tormes off of Joshua, he went to his truck and got a gun, and told Joshua, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.”

Rodriguez-Tormes then reportedly shot and killed Joshua and drove off in the white truck, deputies said.

WKMG reported that Joshua had just started working at the fast food chain a few days earlier.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to arrest records.

