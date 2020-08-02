Advertisement

Hamblen County mayor issues mandatory mask order

According to a release from the mayor’s office Saturday evening, the mask order will go into effect on August 4 just after midnight and it will remain effective through August 29, 2020.
(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Masks will be required in public spaces in Hamblen County beginning August 4.

According to a release from the mayor’s office Saturday evening, the mask order will go into effect on August 4 just after midnight and it will remain effective through August 29, 2020.

Posted by Hamblen County Government on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain says the order is the only logical step to stopping the spread of the virus.

“Our coronavirus task force has been preaching and teaching the issue of a mask for several weeks, and we believe it works. More people are wearing them and we want to intensify the message with the order.” said Brittain.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 54 gives Tennessee mayors the authority to require masks in their designated counties. That order was extended by the governor through August 29 with Executive Order 55.

“We need to do everything we can to try to open our public schools in September while keeping students, teachers and staff safe,” Brittain said. “Second, we need to help our senior adults with protecting each other by wearing their masks. Finally, we need to support our healthcare workers who are physically and emotionally exhausted from their efforts to treat the patients who have the virus.”

Brittain asks that all Hamblen County residents and visitors help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the CDC guidelines and wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Updated: 1 hours ago
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.

News

Knoxville Area Urban League hosts 18th annual “Shoes for Schools” drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The organization hosted a drive-in style giveaway due to the pandemic

News

Two L.A. Zoo lions euthanized after age-related health problems

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize the two lions, due to declining health and age-related illnesses.

Latest News

News

One person dead, several others injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-40 E near Kodak, Sevierville police says

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the TDOT Smartway maps, the wreck is estimated to be cleared by 9:45 p.m.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Knoxville Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization Irreverent Warriors.

News

Nike to lay off 500 employees in October

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nike announced that hundreds of their employees will be laid off in the coming months.

News

More than 700 people attended an Airbnb house party in New Jersey. Now, the home rental company is cracking down.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Home rental company Airbnb is shutting down properties that ignore social distancing guidelines and company policy to host massive parties

News

North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

Updated: 6 hours ago
A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.