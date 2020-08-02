Hamblen County mayor issues mandatory mask order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Masks will be required in public spaces in Hamblen County beginning August 4.

According to a release from the mayor’s office Saturday evening, the mask order will go into effect on August 4 just after midnight and it will remain effective through August 29, 2020.

Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain says the order is the only logical step to stopping the spread of the virus.

“Our coronavirus task force has been preaching and teaching the issue of a mask for several weeks, and we believe it works. More people are wearing them and we want to intensify the message with the order.” said Brittain.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 54 gives Tennessee mayors the authority to require masks in their designated counties. That order was extended by the governor through August 29 with Executive Order 55.

“We need to do everything we can to try to open our public schools in September while keeping students, teachers and staff safe,” Brittain said. “Second, we need to help our senior adults with protecting each other by wearing their masks. Finally, we need to support our healthcare workers who are physically and emotionally exhausted from their efforts to treat the patients who have the virus.”

Brittain asks that all Hamblen County residents and visitors help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the CDC guidelines and wearing masks.

