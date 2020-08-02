Advertisement

Jacksonville woman arrested after intentionally coughing on cancer patient in viral video

Angry Jacksonville woman coughs on cancer patient
Angry Jacksonville woman coughs on cancer patient(First Coast News)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXX) - A woman who deliberately coughed on someone at Pier 1 in a video that went viral was arrested for assault just over a week ago.

In the June video, Debra Hunter is shown at the Jacksonville Town Center store walking up to a second woman and deliberately coughing in her face.

The woman filming, Heather Sprague, was wearing a mask because she is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, and has a compromised immune system. Hunter was not wearing a mask.

Sprague filed an incident report with the company that day, and filed a police report a few days later.

According to a warrant obtained by First Coast News, Hunter is charged with assault. According to Florida Statutes, "An 'assault' is an intentional, unlawful threat by word or act to do violence to the person of another, coupled with an apparent ability to do so, and doing some act which creates a well-founded fear in such other person that such violence is imminent."

Hunter was arrested on July 22. She bonded out immediately. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 19.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County mayor issues mandatory mask order

Updated: 49 minutes ago
According to a release from the mayor’s office Saturday evening, the mask order will go into effect on August 4 just after midnight and it will remain effective through August 29, 2020.

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Updated: 1 hours ago
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.

News

Knoxville Area Urban League hosts 18th annual “Shoes for Schools” drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The organization hosted a drive-in style giveaway due to the pandemic

News

Two L.A. Zoo lions euthanized after age-related health problems

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize the two lions, due to declining health and age-related illnesses.

Latest News

News

One person dead, several others injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-40 E near Kodak, Sevierville police says

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the TDOT Smartway maps, the wreck is estimated to be cleared by 9:45 p.m.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Knoxville Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization Irreverent Warriors.

News

Nike to lay off 500 employees in October

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nike announced that hundreds of their employees will be laid off in the coming months.

News

More than 700 people attended an Airbnb house party in New Jersey. Now, the home rental company is cracking down.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Home rental company Airbnb is shutting down properties that ignore social distancing guidelines and company policy to host massive parties

News

North Carolina man went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

Updated: 6 hours ago
A North Carolina man scored a $5 million winning scratch-off after going to 40 stores and four hours of searching.