Knoxville Area Urban League hosts 18th annual “Shoes for Schools” drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) Saturday morning, the Knoxville Area Urban League hosted their 18th annual Shoes for School drive.

This year was a little different due to the pandemic. Families drove to a curbside pickup to get their backpacks and school supplies.

The President and C.E.O of the Knoxville Area Urban League, Phyllis Nichols says it was important they still have the drive this year.

“This year we are seeing parents who are struggling more than ever, who are trying to make a decision about food and rent, and school supplies are a luxury so we have made a commitment to help out.”

Traditionally the Shoes for School festival takes place at the Caswell park, but had to been canceled.

Organizers say more than 1,500 pairs of shoes were given away, along with thousands of backpack filled with school supplies and masks.

