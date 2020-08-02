Maryville Police: Missing 20-year-old man found dead, no foul play suspected

Maryville, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department announced that the missing 20-year-old man, Trenton Ryback was found dead Sunday.

“The Maryville Police Department is saddened to announce that Trenton Ryback was found deceased early Sunday morning. We would like to extend our condolences and prayers to Trenton’s family and friends during this trying time. At this time there are no signs of foul play and we ask that the public respect the family’s privacy,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Ryback was last seen at Pearsons Springs Park on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 around 2:30 p.m.

Police say he was walking from a pavilion at the park towards Montgomery Lane.

“Chief Tony J. Crisp would like to extend his appreciation on behalf of the Maryville Police Department and Trenton’s family for the community’s concern and assistance during the search to find Trenton,” MPD said.

