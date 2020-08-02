Advertisement

Multi-county theft suspect arrested in Tennessee

Mt. Juliet Police Department's Guardian Shield arrested a multi-county theft suspect Saturday.
Multi-county theft suspect arrested in Tenn.
Multi-county theft suspect arrested in Tenn.(WTVF)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Guardian Shield arrested a multi-county theft suspect Saturday.

Police say the system alerted them to a vehicle out of Clarksville that was stolen in the first week of June. Officers pulled over the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road Sunday morning near Oak Hall Drive.

WTVF reported the driver was wanted out of both Davidson and Montgomery Counties for theft.

Police say the driver had meth in the car and was driving on a revoked license.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buzz the polar bear dies at age 24 at Minnesota’s Como Park Zoo

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A Minnesota zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved polar bear.

News

Black businesses booming

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

UT grads become Black business owners during pandemic, movement

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement there has been a push to support black owned businesses across the country.

News

US Navy’s first Black female tactical jet pilot gets her ‘wings of gold’

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The US Navy’s first Black female tactical aircraft pilot, received her ‘wings of gold’ on Friday, marking a historic milestone for naval aviation.

Latest News

News

An adopted 14-year-old girl is helping senior dogs find a forever home just like she did

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 14-year-old girl has raised $14,000 for senior dogs who have been left behind with the goal of helping them find a forever home like she did when she was adopted.

News

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates post-quarantine baby boom

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
From flamingos, to penguins, to red pandas – let’s just say the animals at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden aren’t social distancing very well.

News

Tenn. Elephant Sanctuary to host virtual celebration August 12

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Elephant Sanctuary of Middle Tennessee to host a virtual event on World Elephant Day, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Tenn. man wanted for setting fire to home captured in Mississippi

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a man who was wanted for setting a home on fire with his ex-girlfriend and her young children inside has been taken into custody.

News

Three new COVID-19 deaths reported as active cases surpass 2K in Knox County

Updated: 6 hours ago
There have now been a total of 3997 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

WVLT

Sunny, warm and stray showers this afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
There’s a chance one or two storms Sunday afternoon could get on the stronger side. The main threat from these storms will be isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.