Multi-county theft suspect arrested in Tennessee

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Guardian Shield arrested a multi-county theft suspect Saturday.

Police say the system alerted them to a vehicle out of Clarksville that was stolen in the first week of June. Officers pulled over the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road Sunday morning near Oak Hall Drive.

WTVF reported the driver was wanted out of both Davidson and Montgomery Counties for theft.

Police say the driver had meth in the car and was driving on a revoked license.

