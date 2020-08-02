Advertisement

One dead after fatal I-40 East crash

One person died in a crash on I-40 East in Knoxville Saturday night.
(Public Domain Pictures)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One person died in a crash on I-40 East in Knoxville Saturday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a crash east of the Oglesby Road overpass around 11:40 p.m.

Officers said a tractor trailer was traveling on I-40 E when it was struck in the rear by a Toyota Camry traveling at interstate speeds.

The male driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Officers along with the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

No other injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

8-year-old Tenn. boy in need of bone marrow match

Updated: 20 minutes ago
An 8-year-old Tenn. boy has been waiting for over a year and a half for a bone marrow match, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

News

One person dead, several others injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-40 E near Kodak, Sevierville police says

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the TDOT Smartway maps, the wreck is estimated to be cleared by 9:45 p.m.

News

Hamblen County mayor issues mandatory mask order

Updated: 11 hours ago
According to a release from the mayor’s office Saturday evening, the mask order will go into effect on August 4 just after midnight and it will remain effective through August 29, 2020.

Latest News

WVLT

Fewer showers in the coming week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Slightly drier weather is here on Sunday but we have a decent rain chance in the valley and mountains on Monday.

News

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Updated: 12 hours ago
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.

News

Knoxville Area Urban League hosts 18th annual “Shoes for Schools” drive

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The organization hosted a drive-in style giveaway due to the pandemic

News

Two L.A. Zoo lions euthanized after age-related health problems

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Los Angeles Zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize the two lions, due to declining health and age-related illnesses.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 15 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Knoxville Group bringing veterans together to adjust to civilian life

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Veterans got together on Saturday to laugh and wash some cars to support a nonprofit organization Irreverent Warriors.