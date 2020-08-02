One dead after fatal I-40 East crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One person died in a crash on I-40 East in Knoxville Saturday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a crash east of the Oglesby Road overpass around 11:40 p.m.

Officers said a tractor trailer was traveling on I-40 E when it was struck in the rear by a Toyota Camry traveling at interstate speeds.

The male driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Officers along with the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

No other injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.