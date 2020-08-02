Storms bubbling up east on Monday, cooler weather to come

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a DAY! The humidity was generally quite low for early August. After a few late morning clouds, we cleared out nicely! Crossville may not even crack 80°, while Knoxville was in the middle 80s.

For now, most of the storms (and flooding potential) is trapped on the other side of the mountains. The North Carolina rain may result in one or two more storms in Cocke and Greene Counties, but that’s about it for Sunday. So: enjoy!

Monday is the best widespread chance for rain in the next week. This little boundary shoves Isaias to the east pretty hard. So, while we get rain, it’s not from the tropical storm.

The day starts out dry and relatively sunny. Storms form over the mountains late morning, moving northwest into the Tennessee River Valley by 3:00 p.m. in many cases. The rain should reach the edge of the Cumberland Plateau but we don’t anticipate widespread rain higher up by Crossville or in much of southeastern Kentucky. It’s important to delineate that the best rain chances – by far – are in the mountains, followed by the foothills, then the Valley, then the west. The 60% threat of rain is not evenly spread.

That rain will knock high temperatures back. We’ll only hit the low-to-middle 80s in most spots.

We’ve also bumped up Tuesday’s afternoon chances for showers just a smidgen. The rain will be more widely scattered and the high will be in the middle 80s again. The ingredients for severe weather are not in place but some stray storms could turn stronger.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are all similar. Highs climb two degrees each day and rain chances decrease marginally each of those days, as well. By the weekend, we are nearing 90 again. Rain chances are somewhat tough to pin down next Sunday, but it’s a storm we’ll have to watch.

