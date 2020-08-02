Sunny, warm and stray showers this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated rain chances will be with us as we go into the afternoon, with a few more scattered showers around on Monday. Tropical Storm Isaias will move to the east Monday into Tuesday and depending on how close the storm gets to the coast will make a difference in how much rain we get here.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s a chance one or two storms Sunday afternoon could get on the stronger side. The main threat from these storms will be isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds will lead temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s across the region.

Overnight, a few lingering showers will be with us and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be near 69 to start Monday and some patches of fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will bring an increased rain threat. The heavier showers and storms will be the closer to the Smoky Mountains and Tri-Cities area of Tennessee. We’re looking at a quarter to half inch of rain with some of these showers. People west of Knoxville may not even see a drop of rain on Monday.

Monday is back in the mid 80s.

Tuesday we’ll start to dry out a bit, but still some rain chances in the mountains from Tennessee and North Carolina

Wednesday through Saturday we’ll have a drier spell, but the week after looks like another wet week ahead.

Isolated rain Sunday, more showers on Monday. (WVLT)

