TBI: Crossville man arrested, charged with first degree murder in wife’s death

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Crossville man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.

According to a release from the TBI, a joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Crossville Police Department, and the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office lead to the arrest of a Crossville man in connection to the death of his wife.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Village Lane, Sunday morning after dispatchers received a 911 call in which the caller reportedly hung up, the release states. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body, later identified as Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendezin in a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

“During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that identified Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz (DOB 10/6/86), the victim’s husband, as the individual responsible for her death,” the release reads.

Cruz has been arrested and charged with one count of First Degree Murder. He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond, according to officials.

