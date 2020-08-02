Advertisement

TBI: Crossville man arrested, charged with first degree murder in wife’s death

A Crossville man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.
Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz is charged with First Degree Murder
Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz is charged with First Degree Murder(TBI)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Crossville man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.

According to a release from the TBI, a joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Crossville Police Department, and the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office lead to the arrest of a Crossville man in connection to the death of his wife.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Village Lane, Sunday morning after dispatchers received a 911 call in which the caller reportedly hung up, the release states. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body, later identified as Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendezin in a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

“During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that identified Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz (DOB 10/6/86), the victim’s husband, as the individual responsible for her death,” the release reads.

Cruz has been arrested and charged with one count of First Degree Murder. He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond, according to officials.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maryville Police: Missing 20-year-old man found dead, no foul play suspected

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Maryville Police Department announced that the missing 20-year-old man, Trenton Ryback was found dead Sunday .

News

4 bears hit by vehicles, 2 killed, in Yosemite National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Park Service estimates over 400 bears have been hit by cars in Yosemite dating back to 1995, the newspaper said. Wildlife protection zones were established for motorists to slow down and help protect animals.

WVLT

Storms bubbling up east on Monday, cooler weather to come

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Storms form over the mountains late morning, moving northwest into the Tennessee River Valley by 3:00 p.m. in many cases

News

Florida man shoots, kills Burger King worker after order takes too long

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Florida fast-food employee is dead after a man is accused of shooting and killing him after his order took too long.

Latest News

News

73-year-old Sevier County woman dead after shooting incident, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Sevier County woman is dead following a shooting incident at her home Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

News

Texas Uber driver killed in crash with police involved in high-speed chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Texas Uber driver was killed in a crash with a deputy trying to pull over another car.

News

Buzz the polar bear dies at age 24 at Minnesota’s Como Park Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Minnesota zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved polar bear.

News

Black businesses booming

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Multi-county theft suspect arrested in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Guardian Shield arrested a multi-county theft suspect Saturday.

News

UT grads become Black business owners during pandemic, movement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement there has been a push to support black owned businesses across the country.