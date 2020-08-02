Tenn. Elephant Sanctuary to host virtual celebration August 12

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) -The Elephant Sanctuary of Middle Tennessee to host a virtual event on World Elephant Day, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

The sanctuary will host the family-friendly event on August 12 and will celebrate 25 years of sanctuary officials serving elephants in Tennessee.

