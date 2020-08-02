Advertisement

Tenn. Elephant Sanctuary to host virtual celebration August 12

The Elephant Sanctuary of Middle Tennessee to host a virtual event on World Elephant Day, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) -The Elephant Sanctuary of Middle Tennessee to host a virtual event on World Elephant Day, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

The sanctuary will host the family-friendly event on August 12 and will celebrate 25 years of sanctuary officials serving elephants in Tennessee.

For more information visit the sanctuary website here.

