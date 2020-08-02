Tenn. man wanted for setting fire to home captured in Mississippi

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a man who was wanted for setting a home on fire with his ex-girlfriend and her young children inside has been taken into custody.

TBI says Roosevelt Robinson IV was captured in Biloxi, Mississippi early Saturday morning.

WTVF reported Robinson IV was wanted by Smyrna police for setting the fire to a home on July 19.

The woman and her children were not hurt in the incident.

Robinson IV was wanted on charges of four counts of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

