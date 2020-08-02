Advertisement

Tenn. man wanted for setting fire to home captured in Mississippi

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a man who was wanted for setting a home on fire with his ex-girlfriend and her young children inside has been taken into custody Saturday.
Roosevelt Robinson IV
Roosevelt Robinson IV(Smyrna Police Department)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TBI says Roosevelt Robinson IV was captured in Biloxi, Mississippi early Saturday morning.

WTVF reported Robinson IV was wanted by Smyrna police for setting the fire to a home on July 19.

The woman and her children were not hurt in the incident.

Robinson IV was wanted on charges of four counts of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

