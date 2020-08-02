Texas Uber driver killed in crash with police involved in high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas. (WVLT/KABB) - A Texas Uber driver was killed in a crash with a deputy trying to pull over another car during a chase.

WABB reported that an Uber driver is dead after a police car lost control and slammed into them as they were trying to chase after a different car.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. as a Harris County Deputy went to pull over a teen on Katy Freeway and Greenhouse, but the driver sped off leading the deputy on a high speed chase.

The deputy said the suspect made a quick U-turn, driving eastbound in westbound lanes. The driver attempted to drive into the entrance ramp of the main freeway in front of the Uber driver. The Uber driver reportedly stopped to avoid the suspect, but the deputy did not stop in time, crashing into the victim.

The Uber driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

“When our deputies reached him, they found he was unresponsive, deputies began CPR until EMS and they took over. He was then transported to Katy Memorial, where he was deceased. The Uber did have a passenger. The passenger suffered minor injuries and he was transported to an area hospital. The deputy was injured as well with minor injuries and he was also transported to the hospital,” said Jesse Razo, Major for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect reportedly ran away from the scene on foot, into a hospital parking lot, where a security guard grabbed him until officers with the Houston Police Department were able to arrest him.

“We have way way too many pursuits that end tragically, and the easy way, the only way to stop that is to stop. When law enforcement turns on their lights, asks you to stop, it’s a command: Stop. If you don’t, this is a perfect example of an individual who was being stopped for traffic, we are talking about a ticket. He is now potentially facing a felony murder charge. First degree, life in prison. The difference is a $500 fine or never getting out of jail for simply not wanting to stop when he was supposed to,” said Sean Teare Chief of the Harris County VA’s Office Vehicular Division.

Authorities said the suspect was out on bond for felony charges. They suspect alcohol was a factor in the accident.

