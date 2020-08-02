Advertisement

Texas Uber driver killed in crash with police involved in high-speed chase

A Texas Uber driver was killed in a crash with a deputy trying to pull over another car.
Deputy crashes into Uber driver while chasing suspect
Deputy crashes into Uber driver while chasing suspect(WABB)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas. (WVLT/KABB) - A Texas Uber driver was killed in a crash with a deputy trying to pull over another car during a chase.

WABB reported that an Uber driver is dead after a police car lost control and slammed into them as they were trying to chase after a different car.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. as a Harris County Deputy went to pull over a teen on Katy Freeway and Greenhouse, but the driver sped off leading the deputy on a high speed chase.

The deputy said the suspect made a quick U-turn, driving eastbound in westbound lanes. The driver attempted to drive into the entrance ramp of the main freeway in front of the Uber driver. The Uber driver reportedly stopped to avoid the suspect, but the deputy did not stop in time, crashing into the victim.

The Uber driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

“When our deputies reached him, they found he was unresponsive, deputies began CPR until EMS and they took over. He was then transported to Katy Memorial, where he was deceased. The Uber did have a passenger. The passenger suffered minor injuries and he was transported to an area hospital. The deputy was injured as well with minor injuries and he was also transported to the hospital,” said Jesse Razo, Major for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect reportedly ran away from the scene on foot, into a hospital parking lot, where a security guard grabbed him until officers with the Houston Police Department were able to arrest him.

“We have way way too many pursuits that end tragically, and the easy way, the only way to stop that is to stop. When law enforcement turns on their lights, asks you to stop, it’s a command: Stop. If you don’t, this is a perfect example of an individual who was being stopped for traffic, we are talking about a ticket. He is now potentially facing a felony murder charge. First degree, life in prison. The difference is a $500 fine or never getting out of jail for simply not wanting to stop when he was supposed to,” said Sean Teare Chief of the Harris County VA’s Office Vehicular Division.

Authorities said the suspect was out on bond for felony charges. They suspect alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4 bears hit by vehicles, 2 killed, in Yosemite National Park

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The National Park Service estimates over 400 bears have been hit by cars in Yosemite dating back to 1995, the newspaper said. Wildlife protection zones were established for motorists to slow down and help protect animals.

WVLT

Storms bubbling up east on Monday, cooler weather to come

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Storms form over the mountains late morning, moving northwest into the Tennessee River Valley by 3:00 p.m. in many cases

News

Florida man shoots, kills Burger King worker after order takes too long

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A Florida fast-food employee is dead after a man is accused of shooting and killing him after his order took too long.

News

73-year-old Sevier County woman dead after shooting incident, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Sevier County woman is dead following a shooting incident at her home Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Latest News

News

Buzz the polar bear dies at age 24 at Minnesota’s Como Park Zoo

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Minnesota zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved polar bear.

News

Black businesses booming

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Multi-county theft suspect arrested in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Guardian Shield arrested a multi-county theft suspect Saturday.

News

UT grads become Black business owners during pandemic, movement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement there has been a push to support black owned businesses across the country.

News

US Navy’s first Black female tactical jet pilot gets her ‘wings of gold’

Updated: 2 hours ago
The US Navy’s first Black female tactical aircraft pilot, received her ‘wings of gold’ on Friday, marking a historic milestone for naval aviation.

News

An adopted 14-year-old girl is helping senior dogs find a forever home just like she did

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 14-year-old girl has raised $14,000 for senior dogs who have been left behind with the goal of helping them find a forever home like she did when she was adopted.