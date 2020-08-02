Advertisement

US Navy’s first Black female tactical jet pilot gets her ‘wings of gold’

The US Navy's first Black female tactical aircraft pilot, received her 'wings of gold' on Friday, marking a historic milestone for naval aviation.
Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle receives her naval aviator Wings of Gold. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
L.t. j.g. Madeline Swegle was named a naval aviator and awarded her gold naval aviator wings within 25 classmates during a small ceremony at Naval Air Station Kingsville in Texas.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to work harder and fly high performance jet aircraft in the fleet,” said Swegle. “It would’ve been nice to see someone who looked like me in this role; I never intended to be the first. I hope it’s encouraging to other people.”

According to the Navy, Swegle became the Navy’s first black female strike pilot after completing tactical strike training at NAS Kingsville on July 7. A strike pilot flies the Navy’s strike aircraft, including fighter jets like the F/A-18 Super Hornet and the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter or the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft.

“L.t. j.g. Swegle has proven to be a courageous trailblazer,” said Vice Adm. DeWolfe “Bullet” Miller III, the commander of Naval Air Forces. “She has joined a select group of people who earned Wings of Gold and answered the call to defend our nation from the air. The diversity of that group with difference is background, skill and thought makes us a stronger fighting force.”

The EA-18G Growler is an electronic warfare aircraft, a specialized version of the two-seat F/A 18F Super Hornet fighter jet and is based on US aircraft carriers.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

