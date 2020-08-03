Alabama husband and wife die one hour apart

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/WVLT) - Tiffany Davis, of Alabama, said she never imagined losing both her parents at the same time or that it would be because of COVID-19.

Last Thursday, Davis said, her mother Lauri Rogers died at 4:20 p.m. at an area hospital. Exactly one hour later, Davis said her dad Wayne, who was in a hospital room right next to his wife, died, as well. He was 65, and Lauri was 61.

“My dad worked for 25 years at a (Florida) prison and also had a lawn care business. He worked hard but never got to enjoy retirement,” Davis told WTVY.

Davis believed her father caught COVID-19 at an outbreak at Jackson Correctional Institution, and then gave it to his wife. When they got sick, Davis said they sought medical treatment and were sent home with cough syrup to quarantine.

By mid-July, Davis said her parents had been hospitalized in Dothan, Alabama. Davis said they struggled to breathe and had to be incubated.

WTVY reported that a celebration of the Rogers’ home will be held Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.