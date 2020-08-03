Alabama man finds alligator swimming in his backyard pool

MOBILE, Ala. (WVLT/WJHL) -An Alabama man woke up Friday to find an alligator swimming in his backyard pool, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

“What in the blue blazes is this?” said homeowner Steven Mculland. “I took my glasses off and looked around and made sure I was seeing what I thought I was seeing and I was.”

Mculland said he suspects the small alligator climbed over his fence to reach the backyard pool where it was seen swimming laps.

“I’ve been looking around seeing how he got in there, and there’s nothing, so he must’ve climbed in,” he said.

Alligators, which can swim quickly using their tails, use water to catch their prey.

“I am flabbergasted,” said Mculland. “If you own an alligator and you’re missing one, he’s in the backyard in my pool. Come get it. Thank you.”

Mculland said the next time he takes a swim, he’ll make sure to look twice.

