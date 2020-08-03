Argument leads to double shooting in Nashville, suspects not found
Nashville police are searching for two suspects after two people were shot Sunday night.
WTVF reported that an argument between two victims and two suspects led to a shooting Sunday night around midnight on Nolensville Pike.
Investigators said one victim was shot in the foot and the other was grazed in the leg by a bullet.
The suspects reportedly fled the scene in an older, red sedan with white doors.
