Argument leads to double shooting in Nashville, suspects not found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville police are searching for two suspects after two people were shot Sunday night.

WTVF reported that an argument between two victims and two suspects led to a shooting Sunday night around midnight on Nolensville Pike.

Investigators said one victim was shot in the foot and the other was grazed in the leg by a bullet.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in an older, red sedan with white doors.

