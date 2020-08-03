Car crashes into Clinton gas station

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vehicle crashed through the front of a Clinton gas station Monday morning.

Several emergency crews were on the scene of Git ‘N Go near Industrial Park Drive at about 11:30 a.m.

When WVLT News arrived at the scene the car had been removed, but visible damage was left behind.

The gas station owner said he is thankful no one was hurt in the crash.

WVLT News requested more information about the incident from the Clinton Police Department.

