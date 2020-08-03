CDC: Cases of Salmonella from onions reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia

(WJHL) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people not to eat, serve, or sell onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with them after 396 illnesses were reported in 34 states. This includes red, white, yellow, and sweet onions.

Those states include Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky.

One case of salmonella was reported in Kentucky, Three cases were reported in North Carolina, five in Tennessee, and four in Virginia. A full list of cases in affected states can be found by clicking HERE.

According to a report by the CDC, 59 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

For a full list of symptoms for the Salmonella infection, click HERE.

At home, the CDC recommends that you check your refrigerator and kitchen for any of these onions or fresh foods made with them:

Check the package or look for a sticker on an onion to see if it is from Thomson International, Inc. If it is, don’t eat it. Throw it away.

If you can’t tell where your onions are from, don’t eat them. Throw them away.

If you made any foods with onions and you don’t know where they are from, do not eat them. Throw them away, even if no one got sick.

Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with onions or their packaging, such as countertops, refrigerator drawers, knives, and cutting boards.

When you eat out or shop for food, the CDC recommends that you check with restaurants and grocery stores to make sure they are not serving or selling onions from Thomson International Inc., or fresh foods prepared with them:

If they don’t know where their onions are from, don’t buy the product.

People sickened in this outbreak reported eating raw onions in freshly prepared foods, including salads, sandwiches, wraps, salsas, and dips.

For more information about the outbreak, click HERE.

