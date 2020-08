Child in critical condition after rescue from Nashville pond

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Officials say a child is in critical condition after a water rescue at a Nashville apartment complex, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Officials responded to a call Monday morning at an apartment complex on Bell Road.

Nashville Fire Department officials confirmed the child was rescued from a pond and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The child is in critical condition.

No additional information was known.

