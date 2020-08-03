Advertisement

Chipotle to use avocado pits to dye new clothing, accessories line

Avocado pits as a dye? Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is going to use the pits on their new clothing and accessories line Chipotle Goods.
(WNDU)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020
According to a news release, the company will use the pits that are leftover from some of their restaurants that will be “upcycled” to create “natural avo dyed goods.”

“We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness, care, and attention to detail that we use in our kitchens,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle chief marketing officer in a news release. “With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world.”

The company said its gender-neutral collection will feature items like avocado lined jean jackets, avocado dyed t-shirts and sweatshirts, graphic tees that are customizable, which will allow fans to “select their ingredients as they do in the restaurant.”

To create the dye, the company said the pits would be simmered in water and will vary in color.

“Each unique piece from the avo dyed collection requires five avocado pits, equivalent to five orders of guac, depending upon the season and size of the fruit,” said Brandt.

The line will be released to the general public on Tuesday and can be accessed through the Chipotle website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

