Clarksville police celebrate birthdays across the community.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Clarksville Police Department announced it made appearances across the community over the weekend to celebrate those having birthdays.

“We enjoy getting to know those who live in our community and we are thankful for our invites to their events,” said CPD in a Facebook post.

Clarksville police invited the public to see them Saturday, August 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the 2nd annual ‘Fuel the Bus’ event at the Clarksville Downtown Market.

According to CPD, the department along with the City of Clarksville created the event to support a kids nutritional program and are accepting donations that include but are not limited to cereal boxes, pudding, meat sticks, crackers and granola bars.

