Class canceled for 2 weeks after Maryville elementary staffer gets COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A staff member at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a class of first graders to transition to online learning for two weeks, according to Director of Schools Mike Winstead.

The employee developed symptoms over the weekend and got tested, according to Winstead. Out of an abundance of caution, and because it was highly suspected the employee was positive for the virus, Winstead said the school notified families on Sunday that the employee’s first grade class would transition online for 14 days.

On Monday, Winstead said the employee received test results indicating a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

School officials dropped off iPads with each student in the affected first grade class, (higher grades in elementary schools are issued take-home laptops), enabling students to continue their curriculum from home. Winstead said attendance is being checked, and students are following the same program as other first graders at the school.

“We are fortunate that we’re able to move those students to digital learning. If it’s an individual kid, a group of kids, or an entire class, " said Winstead.

In the elementary school setting in Maryville City Schools, classes are kept in bubbles of small cohorts with no more than 16 kids. The small cohorts eat lunch together and take recess together to prevent them from mixing with larger groups and risking further exposure.

