Dunkin’ offering free coffee and donuts in August

(WVLT/WTVR) - Dunkin’ announced it will be offering free coffee on Mondays and free donuts on Fridays for the month of August.

The offers are available to DD Perks members, the chain’s loyalty program.

WTVR reported, DD Perks members will be eligible for a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee with the purchase of a food item on August 3, 10 and 17.

On August 7, 14 and 21 members are eligible for a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

“Whether they need a little extra boost to kick start their week or a sweet treat to celebrate the end of the week, we want our loyal guests to know we’ve got their backs when they may need it most,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Senior Vice President, Dunkin’ U.S. Digital Marketing.

