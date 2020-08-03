Advertisement

East Tennessee high school back on the gridiron following Lee’s executive order

Seymour High School starts practice in pads after the Governor issues executive order allowing contact sports
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - It didn’t take long for one East Tennessee High school to get back on the football field.

“I pulled in around 6:25 this morning and we had about 10 kids waiting so we’re really excited about getting the kids in pads and starting the season,” Head Coach Scott Branton said.

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 55 on July 31 -- allowing sports like soccer and football to begin contact practice immediately.

“Athletics is an important part of our way of life and provides many benefits for our student-athletes, but common-sense precautions must be taken to combat COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee. “We have worked directly with the TSSAA to coordinate a framework so that football season and soccer seasons can begin while keeping student-athletes, staff, and fans safe.”

The order allows all sports to restart, provided that athletes follow safety guidelines from their local health department and the Tennessee Pledge. That includes mask-wearing, social distancing, temperature taking and proper handwashing.

“As soon as COVID-19 hit, I never thought we would be here right now,” senior wide receiver Michael Nevins said.

School districts are still working to announce football schedules for this season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Vols continue conditioning work in advance of Fall camp

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tennessee football players continue mandatory work and conditioning drills in advance of the start of preseason practice

Sports

UT Football conditioning workouts

Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEC Tennessee football continues off season workouts in the wake of SEC ruling and in advance of Fall camp beginning this Friday

Sports

Seymour High School football back in pads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Seymour High School starts its first day of practice with pads and contact, following the governor's Executive Order 55.

Sports

Titans Return During Pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
Titans Return During Pandemic

Latest News

News

Fulmer says UT will work with officials on Neyland fan attendance

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Southeastern Conference's decision on the 2020 football season was the result of "a tremendous amount of thought and discussion."

News

Knox County Schools meeting to discuss fall sports

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
Knox County Schools are meeting Friday morning to discuss the future of fall sports amid the pandemic.

News

SEC announces 10 game conference-only season

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
SEC announces 10 game conference-only season

Sports

Beasley a no show at Titans camp

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
Vic Beasley was on the Reserve Did Not Report list by the Tennessee Titans

Sports

Keeping high school athletes healthy

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
Safety of coaches and student athletes remains a big concern as high school football teams prepare for a return to game action on August 20th.

Sports

High School Football Safety

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT