East Tennessee high school back on the gridiron following Lee’s executive order

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - It didn’t take long for one East Tennessee High school to get back on the football field.

“I pulled in around 6:25 this morning and we had about 10 kids waiting so we’re really excited about getting the kids in pads and starting the season,” Head Coach Scott Branton said.

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 55 on July 31 -- allowing sports like soccer and football to begin contact practice immediately.

“Athletics is an important part of our way of life and provides many benefits for our student-athletes, but common-sense precautions must be taken to combat COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee. “We have worked directly with the TSSAA to coordinate a framework so that football season and soccer seasons can begin while keeping student-athletes, staff, and fans safe.”

The order allows all sports to restart, provided that athletes follow safety guidelines from their local health department and the Tennessee Pledge. That includes mask-wearing, social distancing, temperature taking and proper handwashing.

“As soon as COVID-19 hit, I never thought we would be here right now,” senior wide receiver Michael Nevins said.

School districts are still working to announce football schedules for this season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.